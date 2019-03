× Thursday Storm Reports across the Chicago area

Severe thunderstorms hit many parts of the Chicago area late this morning into mid-afternoon. Following is a listing of storm reports across the Chicago area compiled by the Chicago National Weather Service: 0228 PM HAIL 5 SE VALPARAISO 41.42N 87.01W 03/14/2019 E0.70 INCH PORTER IN PUBLIC 0221 PM HAIL 4 N KOUTS 41.37N 87.03W 03/14/2019 E1.00 INCH PORTER IN AMATEUR RADIO ESTIMATED 60 MPH WINDS. 0153 PM HAIL 4 SW LOWELL 41.25N 87.46W 03/14/2019 E1.00 INCH LAKE IN TRAINED SPOTTER 0153 PM HAIL HAMMOND 41.58N 87.50W 03/14/2019 E1.00 INCH LAKE IN PUBLIC ESTIMATED 60 MPH WINDS TOO. 0152 PM HAIL 1 SSW MUNSTER 41.53N 87.51W 03/14/2019 E0.25 INCH LAKE IN TRAINED SPOTTER 0151 PM TSTM WND DMG 2 SSE LOWELL 41.27N 87.41W 03/14/2019 LAKE IN AMATEUR RADIO FUNNEL CLOUD WAS REPORTED. SEVEN POWER LINES DOWN, AS WELL AS SEVERAL PINE TREES WHICH ARE 30-40 FEET TALL AND 1-2 FT IN DIAMETER. LIGHT ROOF DAMAGE TO A BARN AND FARMHOUSE. DAMAGE PATH APPEARS TO BE AROUND 250 YARDS. POSSIBLE TORNADO DAMAGE. 0149 PM HAIL DYER 41.50N 87.51W 03/14/2019 E1.50 INCH LAKE IN TRAINED SPOTTER CORRECTS PREVIOUS HAIL REPORT FROM DYER. 0143 PM HAIL 2 SSE SAUK VILLAGE 41.47N 87.55W 03/14/2019 M1.00 INCH WILL IL COCORAHS 0130 PM HAIL MOMENCE 41.16N 87.66W 03/14/2019 E0.25 INCH KANKAKEE IL TRAINED SPOTTER TRAINED SPOTTER REPORTS PEA SIZED HAIL IN MOMENCE. 0125 PM HAIL 4 SE PEOTONE 41.30N 87.73W 03/14/2019 E0.25 INCH KANKAKEE IL PUBLIC 0124 PM HAIL 2 ESE LOCKPORT 41.58N 88.03W 03/14/2019 M0.25 INCH WILL IL TRAINED SPOTTER ALSO 30-40 MPH WINDS. 0115 PM TSTM WND DMG 2 SSW CHEBANSE 40.97N 87.92W 03/14/2019 IROQUOIS IL EMERGENCY MNGR IROQUOIS COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT REPORTS BARN DESTROYED BY HIGH WINDS. TIME ESTIMATED BY RADAR. 0115 PM HAIL BOURBONNAIS 41.16N 87.88W 03/14/2019 M0.25 INCH KANKAKEE IL PUBLIC 0110 PM TSTM WND DMG CLIFTON 40.93N 87.94W 03/14/2019 IROQUOIS IL EMERGENCY MNGR IROQUOIS COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT REPORTS ROOF DAMAGE TO A RESIDENCE IN CLIFTON. TIME ESTIMATED BY RADAR. 0105 PM HAIL ASHKUM 40.88N 87.96W 03/14/2019 M1.00 INCH IROQUOIS IL TRAINED SPOTTER 1249 PM HAIL OAK BROOK 41.84N 87.95W 03/14/2019 E0.25 INCH DUPAGE IL TRAINED SPOTTER 1248 PM HAIL CLARENDON HILLS 41.80N 87.96W 03/14/2019 E0.25 INCH DUPAGE IL PUBLIC 1233 PM HAIL WILLOWBROOK 41.77N 87.94W 03/14/2019 M0.25 INCH DUPAGE IL PUBLIC PEA TO HALF INCH HAIL. 1229 PM HAIL GURNEE 42.38N 87.94W 03/14/2019 E0.25 INCH LAKE IL TRAINED SPOTTER 1225 PM HAIL BOLINGBROOK 41.70N 88.07W 03/14/2019 E0.70 INCH WILL IL PUBLIC 1211 PM HAIL 2 W CRYSTAL LAWNS 41.57N 88.20W 03/14/2019 E0.70 INCH WILL IL PUBLIC 1207 PM HAIL 1 W SHOREWOOD 41.52N 88.23W 03/14/2019 M1.00 INCH WILL IL NWS EMPLOYEE 1207 PM HAIL 2 SW SHOREWOOD 41.50N 88.22W 03/14/2019 E1.00 INCH WILL IL TRAINED SPOTTER 1206 PM HAIL MORRIS 41.36N 88.42W 03/14/2019 M0.75 INCH GRUNDY IL PUBLIC 1141 AM HAIL LAKEVIEW 41.95N 87.66W 03/14/2019 E0.70 INCH COOK IL TRAINED SPOTTER 1140 AM HAIL 2 N MAZON 41.27N 88.43W 03/14/2019 E1.00 INCH GRUNDY IL TRAINED SPOTTER 1136 AM HAIL BROOKFIELD 41.82N 87.85W 03/14/2019 E0.25 INCH COOK IL PUBLIC 1132 AM HAIL LYONS 41.81N 87.82W 03/14/2019 E0.25 INCH COOK IL PUBLIC 1129 AM HAIL DARIEN 41.75N 87.97W 03/14/2019 E0.25 INCH DUPAGE IL TRAINED SPOTTER 1121 AM HAIL BOLINGBROOK 41.70N 88.07W 03/14/2019 E0.25 INCH WILL IL TRAINED SPOTTER 1109 AM HAIL DWIGHT 41.09N 88.43W 03/14/2019 E0.25 INCH LIVINGSTON IL LAW ENFORCEMENT 1103 AM HAIL HOMEWOOD 41.56N 87.66W 03/14/2019 M0.25 INCH COOK IL TRAINED SPOTTER 1100 AM TSTM WND DMG 2 NNE PULLMAN 41.73N 87.58W 03/14/2019 COOK IL TRAINED SPOTTER MULTIPLE TREE BRANCHES DOWN (3-6 INCH DIAMETER) IN CALUMET HEIGHTS NEIGHBORHOOD OF CHICAGO.