Thousands lose power after storms, high winds rake Indiana

LOWELL, Ind. — Storms packing high winds, hail and possible tornadoes swept across Indiana Thursday, leaving thousands of power customers without service.

Indiana utilities reported more than 27,000 customers without service Thursday evening.

The weather service recorded a 60 mph wind gust at Indianapolis International Airport.

It says damage from the storms included the roof ripped off a mobile home in Speedway and downed trees and power lines in various locations.

Chainsaws and utility crews working to clear the debris to reconnect the power in Lowell, Indiana.

John Hall lives on the outskirts of town and believes what swept through has all the hallmarks of a tornado.

“It was real loud like a train and I saw the trees going down and taking the power line downs,” he said.

Closer to Main Street is the Lowell First Church of the Nazarene was damaged.

The National Weather Service issued several tornado warnings, mostly in southern Indiana, but none were immediately confirmed.

No injuries were immediately reported.