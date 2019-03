Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A teen boy was critically injured after being shot in the head in the Englewood neighborhood.

Police responded to reports of a person down on the 900 block of West 73rd Street around 12 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found a boy between the ages of 13 and 15 shot in the head.

The child was taken to the University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

No further information was provided.