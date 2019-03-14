Spice Adams brings special treats to WGN Morning News

Posted 11:22 AM, March 14, 2019

Former Bears lineman Anthony Adams shows off some sweet dances moves, talks about his cameo in the new NBA videogame, and debuts a new item from Dunkin`.

