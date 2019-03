× Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect until 2:30PM CDT for portions of Newton, Porter, Lake and Jasper Counties in northwest Indiana

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN NEWTON...SOUTHWESTERN PORTER ...FAR SOUTHEASTERN LAKE AND NORTHWESTERN JASPER COUNTIES IN INDIANA... At 201 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Forest City, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... De Motte, Hebron, Fair Oaks, Thayer, Sumava Resorts, Roselawn, Forest City, Pembroke and Wheatfield.