× Severe Thunderstorm Warning for southern Lake County Indiana until 2:30PM CDT

Update 2:05PM CDT...

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAKE COUNTY... At 204 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Winfield, or over Lakes Of The Four Seasons, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Merrillville, Hobart, Crown Point, Lakes Of The Four Seasons and Winfield.

____________________________________________________________________ The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Lake County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 230 PM CDT * At 138 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Village, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Merrillville, Hobart, Crown Point, Cedar Lake, Lowell, Lakes Of The Four Seasons, Winfield, Lake Dalecarlia and Schneider. Including the following interstate... Indiana I-65 between mile markers 238 and 252. This includes... Lake County Fairgrounds.