Severe Thunderstorm Warning for southeastern Lake and north-central Cook county in Illinois until 2:15PM CDT

The National Weather Service in
Chicago has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southeastern Lake County and
North central Cook County in
northeastern Illinois...
* Until 215 PM CDT
* At 147 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm
was located over Arlington Heights,
moving northeast at 70 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Waukegan, Arlington Heights, Schaumburg, Palatine, Des Plaines,
Mount Prospect, Hoffman Estates, Glenview, Buffalo Grove, Wheeling,
Northbrook, North Chicago, Highland Park, Vernon Hills, Rolling
Meadows, Lake Forest, Deerfield, Winnetka, Glencoe and Long Grove.
Including the following interstates...
I-94 between mile markers 17 and 32.
I-290 between mile markers 1 and 2.
I-294 between mile markers 17 and 32.
This includes... Oakton Community College, Great Lakes Naval
Training Center, Harper College, Lake Forest College, and Ravinia
Music Festival.