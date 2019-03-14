Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Kendall and Will Counties has expired

Posted 12:01 PM, March 14, 2019, by , Updated at 12:44PM, March 14, 2019

Update 12:35PM CDT…

The severe thunderstorm has moved out of the warned area and the Thunderstorm Warning is no longer in effect.

Update 12:15PM CDT…

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING
 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CDT
FOR NORTHWESTERN WILL COUNTY...

At 1210 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm
was located near Shorewood, moving 
northeast at 45 mph.



HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
         roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Joliet, Naperville, Bolingbrook, Romeoville, Plainfield, Lockport,
Lemont, Woodridge, Shorewood, Rockdale, Crest Hill, Crystal Lawns and
Fairmont.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for southeastern Kendall County and northwestern Will County until 12:45PM CDT. Quarter-sized hail and wind gusts in excess of 60 mph may accompany this storm.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a



* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
  Southeastern Kendall County in northeastern Illinois...
  Northwestern Will County in northeastern Illinois...

* Until 1245 PM CDT

* At 1153 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Minooka,
  moving northeast at 45 mph.

  HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.



  SOURCE...Radar indicated.

  IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
           to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
  Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Bolingbrook, Romeoville, Plainfield,
  Oswego, Lockport, Lemont, Channahon, Minooka, Woodridge, Shorewood,
  Rockdale, Crest Hill, Crystal Lawns and Fairmont.

Including the following interstates...
 I-55 between mile markers 248 and 269.
 I-80 between mile markers 120 and 131.
 I-355 between mile markers 6 and 7, near mile marker 11, and between
mile markers 13 and 14.

This includes...  University of St. Francis, Channahon State Park,
Joliet Junior College, and Lewis University.
