× Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Kendall and Will Counties has expired

Update 12:35PM CDT…

The severe thunderstorm has moved out of the warned area and the Thunderstorm Warning is no longer in effect.

Update 12:15PM CDT…

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN WILL COUNTY... At 1210 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Shorewood, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Joliet, Naperville, Bolingbrook, Romeoville, Plainfield, Lockport, Lemont, Woodridge, Shorewood, Rockdale, Crest Hill, Crystal Lawns and Fairmont.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Kendall County in northeastern Illinois... Northwestern Will County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 1245 PM CDT * At 1153 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Minooka, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Bolingbrook, Romeoville, Plainfield, Oswego, Lockport, Lemont, Channahon, Minooka, Woodridge, Shorewood, Rockdale, Crest Hill, Crystal Lawns and Fairmont. Including the following interstates... I-55 between mile markers 248 and 269. I-80 between mile markers 120 and 131. I-355 between mile markers 6 and 7, near mile marker 11, and between mile markers 13 and 14. This includes... University of St. Francis, Channahon State Park, Joliet Junior College, and Lewis University.