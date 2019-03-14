Severe Thunderstorm Warning for eastern Kankakee County remains in effect until 1:45PM CDT

Posted 1:24 PM, March 14, 2019, by , Updated at 01:35PM, March 14, 2019 
Update 1:25PM CDT...
..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING
REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CDT
FOR EASTERN KANKAKEE COUNTY...The
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for 
Iroquois County has ended.

At 124 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near St. Anne, or
near Momence, moving northeast at 55 mph. Quarter size hail was
reported with this storm in Ashkum.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
         roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Momence, Grant Park, St. Anne, Aroma Park, Hopkins Park and Sun River
Terrace.
_______________________________________________________________________

