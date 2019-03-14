× Severe Thunderstorm Warning for eastern Kankakee County remains in effect until 1:45PM CDT

Update 1:25PM CDT...

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CDT FOR EASTERN KANKAKEE COUNTY...The Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Iroquois County has ended. At 124 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near St. Anne, or near Momence, moving northeast at 55 mph. Quarter size hail was reported with this storm in Ashkum. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Momence, Grant Park, St. Anne, Aroma Park, Hopkins Park and Sun River Terrace.

_______________________________________________________________________ The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Eastern Kankakee County and Northern Iroquois County in east central Illinois... * Until 145 PM CDT * At 106 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ashkum, or 13 miles northwest of Watseka, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Kankakee, Momence, Clifton, Grant Park, St. Anne, Chebanse, Ashkum, Aroma Park, Hopkins Park, Sun River Terrace, Martinton, Beaverville and Papineau. Including the following interstate... I-57 between mile markers 291 and 304, and between mile markers 308 and 311.