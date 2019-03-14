× Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Cook and Will Counties until 1:30PM CDT

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Western Will County in northeastern Illinois... South central Cook County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 130 PM CDT * At 110 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Elwood, or near Channahon, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Joliet, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Oak Lawn, Romeoville, Lockport, New Lenox, Homer Glen, Alsip, Mokena, Frankfort, Lemont, Midlothian, Justice, Worth, Willow Springs, Ingalls Park, Oak Forest, Palos Hills and Chicago Ridge. Including the following interstates... I-55 between mile markers 243 and 245. I-80 between mile markers 130 and 147. I-355 between mile markers 1 and 11. This includes... University of St. Francis, Chicagoland Speedway... Route 66 Raceway, Joliet Slammers Baseball, Lewis University, and Moraine Valley Community College.