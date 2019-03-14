× Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Cook and Will Counties in Illinois and Lake County Indiana until 2PM CDT

Update 1:45PM CDT...

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL WILL...SOUTHEASTERN COOK AND NORTHERN LAKE COUNTIES... At 139 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Crete, or near Steger, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Hammond, Gary, Calumet City, Portage, Merrillville, Chicago Heights, East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart, Lansing, Crown Point, Highland, Munster, Griffith, St. John, Lake Station, Cedar Lake, Steger, Glenwood and Whiting.

_______________________________________________________________________ The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Will County, and Southeastern Cook County in Illinois, and Northern Lake County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 200 PM CDT * At 134 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Beecher, or near Steger, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Hammond, Gary, Calumet City, Portage, Merrillville, Chicago Heights, East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart, Lansing, Crown Point, Highland, Munster, Park Forest, Griffith, St. John, Lake Station, Cedar Lake, Steger and Glenwood. Including the following interstates... Indiana I-80 between mile markers 1 and 15. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 4 and 21. Indiana I-94 near mile marker 16. Indiana I-65 between mile markers 253 and 261. This includes... Indiana University Northwest, Purdue University Calumet, Illiana Motor Speedway, and South Shore Rail Cats Baseball.