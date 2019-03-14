× Tornado Warning for Porter County, Indiana is no longer in effect

Update 2:40PM CDT... The Supercell thunderstorm that had potential tornadic rotation has weakened and moved east. The Tornado Warning is no longer in effect. ______________________________________________________________ Update 2:30PM CDT...

...A TORNADO WARNING IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM CDT FOR EASTERN PORTER COUNTY... At 226 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Malden, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of eastern Porter County southeast and east of Valparaiso.

_____________________________________________________________________ The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Porter County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 300 PM CDT * At 211 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hebron, moving northeast at 55 mph. More storms further north in the county were also capable of producing large hail. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Portage, Valparaiso, Chesterton, Porter, Hebron, Burns Harbor, Boone Grove, South Haven, Dunns Bridge, Lincoln Hills, Malden, Wheeler, Lakes Of The Four Seasons, Kouts, Town Of Pines, Beverly Shores, Kvpz and Dune Acres. Including the following interstates... Indiana I-90 between mile markers 23 and 37. Indiana I-94 between mile markers 20 and 32. This includes... Valparaiso University, Indiana Dunes State Park, and Porter County Fairgrounds.