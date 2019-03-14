Samantha Harris talks about her journey with breast cancer and new book ‘Your Healthiest Healthy’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Samantha Harris co-hosted Dancing with the Stars for eight seasons, garnering two Emmy nominations, and served as a correspondent and weekend anchor on Entertainment Tonight, where she won an Emmy and earned two more nominations. Millions watched in awe as she shared the story of her breast cancer diagnosis at age 40 with the public in 2014. Now living healthy and cancer free, Samantha was named Survivor of the Year by Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure Los Angeles 2017, led the 2018 Parade of Promise at Dodgers Stadium, and serves as a spokesperson for the American Cancer Society.

