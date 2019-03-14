Russell Dorsey discusses baseball and the Bulls on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - He's written plenty about the Cubs and the White Sox during his time as a sports writer and reporter, and for the first time he talked about both teams on Sports Feed.

Russell Dorsey of Forbes discussed both teams as they sit just two week away from starting their 2019 season. The Cubs have a team that could compete for a World Series title, but plenty of questions still persist for a group that were eliminated early in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the White Sox continue to rebuild without Manny Machado as fans wait for the likely early call up of Eloy Jimenez.

Russell discussed that along with the Bulls with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman on Thursday's show, which you can watch in the video above or below.