Reba McEntire to play Illinois State Fair

The Illinois State Fair will close out with country music legend Reba McEntire.

The announcement was made on the State Fair’s Facebook page Thursday.

“Country legend Reba McEntire will close out the 2019 Illinois State Fair with a concert on the Illinois Lottery Grandstand Stage on Sunday, August 18!”

It will be the first time McEntire plays the grandstand since 1999, NewsChannel20 reports.

She joins Snoop Dogg, Pentatonix and others in the lineup.

The fair is promising two more grandstand announcements by the end of the month.