× ‘Real Housewives’ husband Joe Giudice released from prison and in ICE custody: report

ALLENWOOD, Pa. — Joe Giudice, the husband of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice, was released from federal prison Thursday morning and is now in ICE custody, according to TMZ.

Giudice will reportedly remain in ICE custody, at an unknown location, until he gets his day in court to appeal deportation back to Italy.

Giudice is an Italian citizen who came to the U.S. as an infant and wasn’t aware he wasn’t an American citizen.

He served more than a 3-year sentence for fraud and failing to pay taxes. He was incarcerated at FCI Allenwood, about 165 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

Joe and Teresa both pleaded guilty in 2014 to bankruptcy fraud and submitting false loan applications to get $5 million in mortgages and construction loans. Joe also pleaded guilty to not paying about $200,000 in income taxes.

Teresa served nearly a year in prison and was freed in December 2015.

Teresa has said that she will divorce Joe if he ends up getting deported.

They have four daughters, ranging in age from 10 to 18.