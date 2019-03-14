Ravinia President and CEO Welz Kauffman announces Ravinia 2019’s lineup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ravinia President and CEO Welz Kauffman stops by WGN to reveal Ravinia 2019's lineup with Dean Richards.

Opened in 1904, Ravinia is the oldest outdoor music festival in North America. The festival, held on a 36-acre lawn in Highland Park, runs from May 31st to September 15th and will feature 140 performances, including more than 70 artist debuts and 50 Ravinia premiers.

Ravinia will also open a new building later in the summer that includes the RaviniaMusicBox Experience Center, providing visitors an immersive theater and music gallery.

This season is dedicated to Chicago businessman and philanthropist Harrison Steans. From the Chicago Symphony Orchestra to Lionel Richie, Ravinia 2019 has something for everybody. Tickets go on sale to the public starting May 7th and can be purchased exclusively at Ravinia.org.