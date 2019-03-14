Parents arrested in death of 5-week-old baby girl in California

MENIFEE, Calif. – The parents of a 5-week-old baby have been arrested in connection with the girl’s death earlier this year in Menifee, police said Wednesday.

Gregory Brandt and Jasmine Rugga brought their daughter from the family’s home to a local hospital Jan. 26, the Menifee Police Department stated in a news release.

Despite the medical staff’s efforts to resuscitate the girl, she was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Evidence led authorities to believe foul play may have been involved in the child’s death and an investigation began, the news release stated.

Brandt, 33, was arrested on suspicion of homicide on March 11. Rugga, 27, was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment the same day.

Brandt is being held on $1,000,000 bail, according to the Police Department. Rugga’s bail was set at $35,000.

No further details about the evidence or the injuries to the child were released.