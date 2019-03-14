1 in custody after multiple fatalities at 2 New Zealand mosque shootings: police

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=397600961069896

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — Police in New Zealand said one person was taken into custody after multiple fatalities at two separate mosques.

Police said it is unclear if there were incidents and more locations or if more than one gunman was involved.

Police in the city of Christchurch have urged people to stay off the streets as they respond to the reports of the mass shootings.

Armed police were deployed after receiving reports of shots fired in the city center at 1:40 p.m. Friday local time. Authorities described it as a “serious ongoing firearms incident.”

Video shared online and not verified by CNN purportedly shows a gunman walking into one of the mosques and opening fire.

Witness Mohammed Nazir told TVNZ that he “heard the big sound, the gun” at about 1.45 p.m.

“The second shot, I run, lots of people were sitting on the floor,” he said. “The gun was (at the) front door, I run behind the mosque and I was sitting behind… and I called the police.”

According to TVNZ, Nazir saw multiple deaths and injuries, including three women on the ground outside the mosque.

Canterbury Police NZ tweeted: “We have a critical incident in Deans Ave Christchurch. Please avoid the area. We will give more in the near future.”

Police Commissioner Mike Bush said in a statement that “all Christchurch schools have been placed into lockdown.”

“Police urge anyone in central Christchurch to stay off the streets and report any suspicious behavior immediately to 111,” he added.

Christchurch City Council tweeted that it was locking down a “number of central city buildings, including the Civic Offices and Central Library.”

The New Zealand Herald reports that the incident took place at a mosque, and that there were numerous casualties. Authorities have not given any confirmation.

Witness Len Peneha said he saw a man dressed in black enter the Masjid Al Noor mosque and then heard dozens of shots, followed by people running from the mosque in terror.

He says he also saw the gunman flee before emergency services arrived

Peneha says he went into the mosque to try and help: “I saw dead people everywhere.”