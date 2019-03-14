Mundelein school district participating in School Safety Pilot Program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUNDELEIN, Ill. — A suburban school district and the Lake County Sheriff's Office teamed up to create a new plan in the event of an emergency.

Fremont School District 79 in Mundelein, Ill., has four elementary and middle schools and more than 2,000 students. The school district is now participating in a new School Safety Pilot Program that is expected to help in the event of an emergency.

School shootings are horrific scenes that have played out far too often in schools across the country.

“School shootings occur. We do everything we can, especially here in Lake County, to prevent them from happening. But should there be a critical incident at a school, we want to have all the resources we can,” Christopher Covelli, Lake County Sheriff’s Office, said.

In the event of an emergency authorities will be able to quickly log on to an internal website with live feeds of school surveillance cameras along with floor plans, aerial views, and second by second updates on the situation.

The information sharing would also include evacuation locations along with data on the number of students housed at the school and those with special needs. The superintendent said they’re doing everything they can to keep kids safe.

“The benefit of such a program is that it will provide real-time info to law enforcement with the goal of minimizing respond time, because every second counts in the event of an emergency,” Bill Robertson, the superintendent, said.

Officials will use the pilot to help identify any system glitches. The hope is that this program will soon expand to other school districts in Lake County.