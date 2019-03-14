× Man found fatally shot inside motel room on Far South Side

CHICAGO — A man was found shot to death inside a motel room in the Washington Heights neighborhood.

The 38-year-old was discovered at the Grand Motel in the 10000 block of S. Halsted around 2 a.m. Thursday.

The man had gunshot wounds to the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name has not yet been released.

No one is in custody.

Area South detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.