Fourth-grader brings loaded gun to Cleveland school

Posted 12:33 PM, March 14, 2019, by

CLEVELAND – A fourth-grade student at St.Francis School in Cleveland has been expelled for bringing a loaded gun to class in his book bag Thursday morning.

The 9-year-old was reportedly showing off the weapon to other kids in class.

A teacher confiscated the child’s book bag and called Cleveland police. The student was then taken to a police station to be picked up by his mother.

St. Francis said in a release Thursday,  “Cleveland police do not, at this time, believe there was any intent to cause harm to anyone.  After discussions with a parent of the student in question, and in keeping with school policies, the student will not be returning to St. Francis School.”

