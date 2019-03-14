FeedonThis: Discussing the Bears’ Free Agent Class of 2019 so far

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - A day after the new league year began and there is still plenty of discussion on the Bears' pick-ups in free agency.

There was another guy added to that list on Thursday as safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix was added on a one-year deal, while a few others started showing up to Halas Hall.

The Bears' free agency talk was part "140 or Less" on the show as the guys gave their opinions on three topics in the form of a tweet. That was also part of #FeedonThis from Thursday's show, which you can watch in the video above.

Along with "140 or Less," the guys had a separate segment to discuss the signings as well

See that in the video above as well

The Blackhawks have put together another winning streak in a last attempt to nab the last playoff spot, including a win over Toronto on Wednesday.

Josh and Jarrett discuss the playoff chase and the team's improvement under Jeremy Colliton in 2019 in the video above.