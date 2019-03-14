Chance the Rapper announces he and wife expecting Baby No. 2

Chance the Rapper is going to be a father again!
Chance announced on Instagram Thursday “New baby droppin September.”
It’s a big week for the family. Chance and his longtime girlfriend Kristen Corley were married in Newport Beach, Calif., on Saturday.
Days before the ceremony, the Chicago Tribune reported that the couple has been legally married since December 27, when they tied the knot in a civil ceremony at the Cook County Clerk’s Office.
The baby, a girl, will join the couple’s other daughter, 3-year-old Kensli.
View this post on Instagram
I’m on a plane headed out the country on my first sabbatical. I’m going away to learn the Word of God which I am admittedly very unfamiliar with. I’ve been brought up by my family to know Christ but I haven’t taken it upon myself to really just take a couple days and read my bible. we all quote scripture and tell each other what God likes and doesn’t like but how much time do we spend as followers of Jesus to really just read and KNOW his Word. I’m definitely guilty of not devoting time to it. So I’m off to read and learn because the next generation of Bennett is here and I need to be able to give my nephew Charlie Matthew the knowledge and tools to FUCK YALL UP. Lol but seriously he’s the first boy of the next line and he needs his uncle to be educated. So dont bother me, ill be back soon enough, with five or more books from bible read. Oh yeah and cigarette free 🙏🏾🎄🚭
Congrats!