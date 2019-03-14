Chance the Rapper announces he and wife expecting Baby No. 2

Chance the Rapper is going to be a father again!

Chance announced on Instagram Thursday “New baby droppin September.”

It’s a big week for the family. Chance and his longtime girlfriend Kristen Corley were married in Newport Beach, Calif., on Saturday.

Days before the ceremony, the Chicago Tribune reported that the couple has been legally married since December 27, when they tied the knot in a civil ceremony at the Cook County Clerk’s Office.

The baby, a girl, will join the couple’s other daughter, 3-year-old Kensli.

Congrats!