Bears signing Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to a one-year contract: Report

LAKE FOREST – It only took a few days for the Bears to find a safety to replace Adrian Amos in their defensive backfield.

Per a report from the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the team is signing former Packers and Redskins safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to a one-year contract.

The #Bears are signing S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to a 1-year deal, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. Formerly of the #Redskins and #Packers, he gets a new home in Chicago. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2019

The team has yet to confirm the move.

Clinton-Dix is a five-year NFL veteran who spent the majority of his career in Green Bay before being traded in the middle of last season to the Redskins. He’s got 14 interceptions and 25 pass deflections along with 80 tackles in 80 career games, starting his last 64-in-a-row.

Last season, Clinton-Dix had 27 tackles and three interceptions with three pass deflections in the first seven games of the year for the Packers before being dealt to Washington on October 30th. In nine games with the Redskins, he had 65 tackles with three pass deflections.

The safety figures to have a good chance to replace Amos alongside Eddie Jackson in the back of the Bears’ defensive backfield. Both played their college football at Alabama and were on the squad together during the 2013 season.