Band of showers/strong thunderstorms moving across the Chicago area

Update 11:30AM CDT…

Individual showers and thunderstorms continue to develop and move northeast at 50 to 60 mph. Several reports of pea-sized hail have been received, including near Homewood, the Will County Public Safety complex and Dwight. Wind gusts in excess of 50 mph will likely accompany some of the stronger thunderstorm cells.

10:50AM CDT:

As the center of low pressure moves northeast out of Iowa, the associated occluded front is moving east across Illinois triggering a band of showers and strong thunderstorms that extends from the Chicago area southwest to St.Louis. Individual storm cells are moving north-northeast at 60 to 70 mph.

With a Wind Advisory in effect calling for gusts to 50 mph and the convective storms capable of individually strong gusts, damaging winds could be associated with this line of storms. The greatest potential for severe storms will most likely be east of Interstate-55 early this afternoon, but severe storms could occur at any time.

