Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Grundy County

Posted 11:43 AM, March 14, 2019, by

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Grundy County, Illinois until noon CDT. The severe storm os moving northeast at 55 mph and could produce quarter-sized hail and wind gusts in excess of 60 mph.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
  Central Grundy County in northeastern Illinois...

* Until noon CDT

* At 1131 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mazon, or 7
  miles southeast of Seneca, moving northeast at 55 mph.

  HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated.

  IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
           to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
  Morris, Channahon, Minooka, Coal City, Mazon, Carbon Hill, Verona
  and Kinsman.

Including the following interstate...
 I-80 between mile markers 108 and 120.

This includes...  Gebhard Woods State Park, Grundy County Speedway
and Fairgrounds, and William G Stratton State Park.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.