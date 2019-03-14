× Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Grundy County

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Grundy County, Illinois until noon CDT. The severe storm os moving northeast at 55 mph and could produce quarter-sized hail and wind gusts in excess of 60 mph.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Central Grundy County in northeastern Illinois... * Until noon CDT * At 1131 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mazon, or 7 miles southeast of Seneca, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Morris, Channahon, Minooka, Coal City, Mazon, Carbon Hill, Verona and Kinsman. Including the following interstate... I-80 between mile markers 108 and 120. This includes... Gebhard Woods State Park, Grundy County Speedway and Fairgrounds, and William G Stratton State Park.