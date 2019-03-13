× Woman fires pellet gun inside North Side Starbucks, man wounded

CHICAGO — A woman is in custody after firing a pellet gun inside a North Side Starbucks and wounding a man.

Police said the woman fired the gun around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the coffee shop in the 5300 block of North Clark Street in the Andersonville neighborhood.

Police said a 50-year-old man was shot in the neck and taken to the hospital in good condition.

Officers took the woman into custody and then took her to the hospital for a mental evaluation.