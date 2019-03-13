Wisconsin man accused of killing woman, abducting 2-year-old daughter

Nolani Robinson, Dariaz Higgins

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for a man accused of fatally shooting a woman and abducting their young daughter.

Thirty-four-year-old Dariaz Higgins of Milwaukee was charged Tuesday with first-degree intentional homicide. Police say Higgins is considered armed and dangerous.

Higgins is accused of killing 24-year-old Sierra Robinson and wounding another woman on Milwaukee’s northwest side on Monday. Police say Higgins also is wanted for abducting his and Robinson’s 2-year-old daughter Neolani Robinson.

An Amber Alert was issued Monday night for Neolani. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinelreports police are asking people to share photos of the girl and Higgins on their social media.

Police say Higgins was seen driving a black or dark blue SUV, possibly a Nissan.

 

 

 

