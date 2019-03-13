Wind Advisory Thursday morning through Thursday evening – strong thunderstorms possible

As the intensifying center of low pressure moves out of Iowa northeast across Wisconsin into Ontario, Canada Thursday, winds here will strengthen out of the west -southwest gusting to 50-55 mph. The entire Chicago area (northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana) will be under a Wind Advisory (tan-shaded area on the headlined map) Thursday from mid-morning to late evening. Strong winds associated with building thunderstorms may also develop later morning into the afternoon.

Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles on north-south highways, further complicated by the thunderstorm potential. Tree damage and power outages may occur.

