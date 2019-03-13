WATCH LIVE: Funeral procession for fallen Deputy Jacob Keltner

WGN Morning News gives warm welcome to new bosses

Posted 11:05 AM, March 13, 2019, by

Nexstar Media Group is in the process of purchasing Tribune Media, which owns WGN-TV. So when we heard Nexstar execs were coming for a visit, we rolled out the red carpet, WGN Morning News-style!

