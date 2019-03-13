‘Sexy koala’ striking seductive pose goes viral

QUEENSLAND, Australia — A koala photographed striking a seductive pose has gone viral.

The captivating animal was captured in the alluring pose by photographer Ross Long at the Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary in Queensland, Australia.

The photo was posted to Instagram by Long with the caption, “Draw me like one of your French girls, Jack,” referencing a famous Titanic scene where Kate Winslet poses nude for a painting by Leonardo DiCaprio.

The photo quickly received thousands of comments and likes.

“He’s certainly positioned in a seductive manner as if to say: ‘I’m ready for action,'” Long told Daily Mail. “There were other females nearby, so I guess this was his way of letting them know that he was indeed ready.”