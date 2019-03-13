Rain, warm, wind, snow? Chicago set for a wild weather ride

Hold on! The Chicago area is in for a wild weather ride the next 24-36 hours.

Showers and potentially scattered gusty thunderstorms are expected through midday Thursday. They will be followed by the warmest temperatures since last October 10th when the high reached 75 degrees.

The first real taste of spring-like warmth will be accompanied by 40-50 mph non-thunderstorm wind gusts. A wind advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Thursday.

Much colder air follows on Friday where light rain showers or sprinkles could mix with wet snowflakes. Temperatures will begin in the lower 40s but fall to the lower 30s by nightfall.

Updates at wgntv.com/weather