R. Kelly due back in court for child support case

CHICAGO — R. Kelly is back in court for the child support problems that landed him in jail last week.

Kelly arrived at the Richard J. Daley Center around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

On Tuesday night, the singer was seen talking with his lawyers and others outside Trump Tower.

Police were called to Trump Tower earlier Tuesday, for a matter related to Kelly that turned out to be a false alarm. Kelly’s publicist says there was a meeting with his legal team.

In addition to child support issues, R. Kelly is also charged with sexually abusing four victims.

He has pleaded not guilty.