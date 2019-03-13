WATCH LIVE: Funeral procession for fallen Deputy Jacob Keltner

Midday Fix: Live performances from The Trinity Irish Dancers

Posted 11:03 AM, March 13, 2019, by , Updated at 12:56PM, March 13, 2019

The Trinity Irish Dancers

Michaela Donohue, Academy Manager & Spokesperson

http://www.trinityirishdance.com

Events:

Schedule of Free Dance Lessons:

Saturday, March 16

Irish American Heritage Center

4626 N. Knox Ave., Chicago, IL 60630

1:00-4:30 p.m.   Every 30 minutes in room 311

**While lessons are FREE, there is a fee to enter the IAHC St. Patrick’s Day Festival

 

Saturday, March 16

Paint the Town Green Irish Market

Downtown Palatine, IL

12:30 – 1:00 p.m. & 1:30 – 2:00 p.m. every 30 minutes

 

Where you can see Trinity Perform during St. Patrick’s Day Weekend:

For a full schedule of public appearances, visit www.trinityirishdance.com/see-us/ or see below for some highlights!

 

Highlights in viewing area:

Trinity Irish Dancers St. Patrick’s Day Season Performances

Friday, March 15

5:00 p.m.             St. Monica’s Parish Fish Fry                                                         Chicago, IL

7:00 p.m.             St. Alphonsus Fish Fry                                                                     Chicago, IL

7:30 p.m.             Irish American Heritage Center Fish Fry                                  Chicago, IL

12:00 p.m.           Daley Plaza                                                                                         Chicago, IL

 

Saturday, March 16

10:30 a.m.           Downers Grove Public Library                                                     Downers Grove, IL

4:00 pm                Imperial Oak Brewing                                                                     Willow Springs, IL

4:15 p.m.             Wild Goose Bar                                                                                 Chicago, IL

4:30 p.m.             Elmhurst Brewing Company                                                         Elmhurst, IL

5:30 p.m.             Irish American Heritage Center St. Patrick’ Day Festival   Chicago, IL

6:15 p.m.            Western Springs Village Club St. Pat’s Party                         Western Springs, IL

6:00 p.m.            Fitz’s Spare Keys                                                                        Elmhurst, IL

6:30 p.m.             Chief O’Neill’s Irish Pub                                                                 Chicago, IL

7:00 p.m.             Northlake Knights of Columbus Fish Fry                                  Northlake, IL

7:00 p.m.             Our Lady of the Wayside Parish Party                                      Arlington Heights, IL

7:00 pm                Imperial Oak Brewing                                                                     Willow Springs, IL
8:15 pm                Humble Pub                                                                                       Highwood, IL
Sunday, March 17

2:00 p.m.             Schaumburg Convention Center Family Time Kids Expo   Schaumburg, IL

3:00 p.m.             Elmhurst Brewing Company                                                         Elmhurst, IL

5:00 p.m.             Chief O’Neill’s                                                                                    Chicago, IL

6:00 pm                Imperial Oak Brewing                                                                     Willow Springs, IL

 

Friday, March 29

7:00 p.m.             St. Alphonsus Fish Fry                                                                     Chicago, IL

 

Friday, April 12

7:30 p.m.             Irish American Heritage Center Fish Fry                                  Chicago, IL

 Join the fun!

Trinity is offering FREE drop in classes during the week of March 18- 24 at all locations. Dancers can sign up by visiting the website or calling to schedule.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.