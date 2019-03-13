Midday Fix: Live performances from The Trinity Irish Dancers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Trinity Irish Dancers

Michaela Donohue, Academy Manager & Spokesperson

http://www.trinityirishdance.com

Events:

Schedule of Free Dance Lessons:

Saturday, March 16

Irish American Heritage Center

4626 N. Knox Ave., Chicago, IL 60630

1:00-4:30 p.m. Every 30 minutes in room 311

**While lessons are FREE, there is a fee to enter the IAHC St. Patrick’s Day Festival

Saturday, March 16

Paint the Town Green Irish Market

Downtown Palatine, IL

12:30 – 1:00 p.m. & 1:30 – 2:00 p.m. every 30 minutes

Where you can see Trinity Perform during St. Patrick’s Day Weekend:

For a full schedule of public appearances, visit www.trinityirishdance.com/see-us/ or see below for some highlights!

Highlights in viewing area:

Trinity Irish Dancers St. Patrick’s Day Season Performances

Friday, March 15

5:00 p.m. St. Monica’s Parish Fish Fry Chicago, IL

7:00 p.m. St. Alphonsus Fish Fry Chicago, IL

7:30 p.m. Irish American Heritage Center Fish Fry Chicago, IL

12:00 p.m. Daley Plaza Chicago, IL

Saturday, March 16

10:30 a.m. Downers Grove Public Library Downers Grove, IL

4:00 pm Imperial Oak Brewing Willow Springs, IL

4:15 p.m. Wild Goose Bar Chicago, IL

4:30 p.m. Elmhurst Brewing Company Elmhurst, IL

5:30 p.m. Irish American Heritage Center St. Patrick’ Day Festival Chicago, IL

6:15 p.m. Western Springs Village Club St. Pat’s Party Western Springs, IL

6:00 p.m. Fitz’s Spare Keys Elmhurst, IL

6:30 p.m. Chief O’Neill’s Irish Pub Chicago, IL

7:00 p.m. Northlake Knights of Columbus Fish Fry Northlake, IL

7:00 p.m. Our Lady of the Wayside Parish Party Arlington Heights, IL

7:00 pm Imperial Oak Brewing Willow Springs, IL

8:15 pm Humble Pub Highwood, IL

Sunday, March 17

2:00 p.m. Schaumburg Convention Center Family Time Kids Expo Schaumburg, IL

3:00 p.m. Elmhurst Brewing Company Elmhurst, IL

5:00 p.m. Chief O’Neill’s Chicago, IL

6:00 pm Imperial Oak Brewing Willow Springs, IL

Friday, March 29

7:00 p.m. St. Alphonsus Fish Fry Chicago, IL

Friday, April 12

7:30 p.m. Irish American Heritage Center Fish Fry Chicago, IL

Join the fun!

Trinity is offering FREE drop in classes during the week of March 18- 24 at all locations. Dancers can sign up by visiting the website or calling to schedule.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video