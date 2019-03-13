Midday Fix: Live performances from The Trinity Irish Dancers

The Trinity Irish Dancers
Michaela Donohue, Academy Manager & Spokesperson
http://www.trinityirishdance.com
Events:
Schedule of Free Dance Lessons:
Saturday, March 16
Irish American Heritage Center
4626 N. Knox Ave., Chicago, IL 60630
1:00-4:30 p.m. Every 30 minutes in room 311
**While lessons are FREE, there is a fee to enter the IAHC St. Patrick’s Day Festival
Saturday, March 16
Paint the Town Green Irish Market
Downtown Palatine, IL
12:30 – 1:00 p.m. & 1:30 – 2:00 p.m. every 30 minutes
Where you can see Trinity Perform during St. Patrick’s Day Weekend:
For a full schedule of public appearances, visit www.trinityirishdance.com/see-us/ or see below for some highlights!
Highlights in viewing area:
Trinity Irish Dancers St. Patrick’s Day Season Performances
Friday, March 15
5:00 p.m. St. Monica’s Parish Fish Fry Chicago, IL
7:00 p.m. St. Alphonsus Fish Fry Chicago, IL
7:30 p.m. Irish American Heritage Center Fish Fry Chicago, IL
12:00 p.m. Daley Plaza Chicago, IL
Saturday, March 16
10:30 a.m. Downers Grove Public Library Downers Grove, IL
4:00 pm Imperial Oak Brewing Willow Springs, IL
4:15 p.m. Wild Goose Bar Chicago, IL
4:30 p.m. Elmhurst Brewing Company Elmhurst, IL
5:30 p.m. Irish American Heritage Center St. Patrick’ Day Festival Chicago, IL
6:15 p.m. Western Springs Village Club St. Pat’s Party Western Springs, IL
6:00 p.m. Fitz’s Spare Keys Elmhurst, IL
6:30 p.m. Chief O’Neill’s Irish Pub Chicago, IL
7:00 p.m. Northlake Knights of Columbus Fish Fry Northlake, IL
7:00 p.m. Our Lady of the Wayside Parish Party Arlington Heights, IL
7:00 pm Imperial Oak Brewing Willow Springs, IL
8:15 pm Humble Pub Highwood, IL
Sunday, March 17
2:00 p.m. Schaumburg Convention Center Family Time Kids Expo Schaumburg, IL
3:00 p.m. Elmhurst Brewing Company Elmhurst, IL
5:00 p.m. Chief O’Neill’s Chicago, IL
6:00 pm Imperial Oak Brewing Willow Springs, IL
Friday, March 29
7:00 p.m. St. Alphonsus Fish Fry Chicago, IL
Friday, April 12
7:30 p.m. Irish American Heritage Center Fish Fry Chicago, IL
Join the fun!
Trinity is offering FREE drop in classes during the week of March 18- 24 at all locations. Dancers can sign up by visiting the website or calling to schedule.