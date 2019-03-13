Lunchbreak: Sourdough Blueberry Muffins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Sandra Holl, Co-Owner & Chef of Floriole Café & Bakery

Floriole Café & Bakery

1220 W. Webster Ave, Chicago, Illinois 60614

773.883.1313

http://www.floriole.com

Event:

Good Food EXPO

March 22-23, 2019

UIC Forum

725 West Roosevelt Road, Chicago IL 60607

http://www.goodfoodexpo.org

WEBSITE/TICKETS: www.goodfoodexpo.org

TIME: March 22 (8:30 am – 5 pm/Networking Reception: 5-7 pm)

March 23 (10 am – 5 pm)

WHERE: UIC’s Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum - 725 W. Roosevelt Road, Chicago, IL 60607

COST: Friday, March 22: $55 in advance/$65 at the door/$10 for students

Networking Reception: $25 in advance/$30 at the door

Saturday, March 23: FREE

Recipe:

Sourdough Blueberry Muffins

1 cup pastry flour

1 cup whole wheat flour

3/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom

1 cup sourdough *Floriole makes in-house, but home cooks can substitute store bought

1/2 cup warm water

1/4 cup buttermilk

1 large egg

1/2 cup melted butter

1/2 cup sugar

1 cup blueberries

Method :

Stir together all dry ingredients. Stir in all wet ingredients. Fold in blueberries. Scoop (1-2 scoops) into muffin tins. Bake at 375 degrees for 30 minutes.