Lunchbreak: Sourdough Blueberry Muffins

Chef Sandra Holl, Co-Owner & Chef of Floriole Café & Bakery
Floriole Café & Bakery
1220 W. Webster Ave, Chicago, Illinois 60614
773.883.1313
Event:
Good Food EXPO
March 22-23, 2019
UIC Forum
725 West Roosevelt Road, Chicago IL 60607
More info.......15th Annual Good Food EXPO
WEBSITE/TICKETS: www.goodfoodexpo.org
TIME: March 22 (8:30 am – 5 pm/Networking Reception: 5-7 pm)
March 23 (10 am – 5 pm)
WHERE: UIC’s Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum - 725 W. Roosevelt Road, Chicago, IL 60607
COST: Friday, March 22: $55 in advance/$65 at the door/$10 for students
Networking Reception: $25 in advance/$30 at the door
Saturday, March 23: FREE
Recipe:
Sourdough Blueberry Muffins
1 cup pastry flour
1 cup whole wheat flour
3/4 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom
1 cup sourdough *Floriole makes in-house, but home cooks can substitute store bought
1/2 cup warm water
1/4 cup buttermilk
1 large egg
1/2 cup melted butter
1/2 cup sugar
1 cup blueberries
Method:
Stir together all dry ingredients. Stir in all wet ingredients. Fold in blueberries. Scoop (1-2 scoops) into muffin tins. Bake at 375 degrees for 30 minutes.