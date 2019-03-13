× Jason Van Dyke moved to New York prison

CHICAGO — Former Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke, who was convicted of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald, has been moved to another prison.

Van Dyke, 40, was moved to the medium security prison Otisville Federal Correctional Institution a medium security prison, in Otisville, N.Y. It is unclear what day Van Dyke was officially transferred.

Van Dyke was previously in the low security Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Conn., about an hour outside of New York City. He was beaten last month after arriving at the Danbury prison after being transferred from the Rock Island County Jail near the Illinois-Iowa border.

Van Dyke was sentenced to six years and nine months in prison for second degree murder in the McDonald shooting.