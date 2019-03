Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dick's Sporting Goods announced it will stop selling guns in some of its stores.

Dick's will pull firearms and hunting products from 125 stores in August.

The company is one of the largest firearms retailers in the world.

Dick's CEO scaled back gun sales last year after learning that Parkland High School shooter Nikolas Cruz had bought a gun from a Dick's store.

The company has already banned the sale of assault-style weapons, and restricted gun sales to people over 21.