College Admissions Scandal: Pressure to get into the right school

Posted 8:08 AM, March 13, 2019, by

It`s being called the largest college admissions scandal ever. Fifty CEO'S, coaches & actors cheated to help their children get into elite colleges. Frank Palmasani, college counselor at Providence Catholic High School and author of "Right College, Right Price" spoke to WGN Morning News about the rising pressure to get into the right school.

