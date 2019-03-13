Chicago police shut down Sound-Bar after fatal shooting

CHICAGO — Chicago police have temporarily shut a popular Chicago nightclub following a shooting last week that left an employee dead and another man wounded.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the owners of Sound-Bar are working with police and city officials “to develop an appropriate public safety plan.”

Under the ordinance a business deemed a threat to public safety can be closed until the owner takes steps to protect the employees, patrons and members of the public from harm.

A brawl early Friday involving about 15 people ended when a man pulled a gun and fired several shots outside Sound-Bar, fatally wounding 28-year-old Thurman Bailey and a 58-year-old man. Police say Bailey worked at the nightclub and the 58-year-old was associated with the business.

