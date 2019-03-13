Chicago area Flooding problems primarily north of Interstate-80

Posted 2:02 PM, March 13, 2019, by , Updated at 02:03PM, March 13, 2019

Last night’s rains of a half to three-quarters inch on top of the melting snow across northern Illinois counties adjacent to the Illinois-Wisconsin state line has caused rises and some minor flooding on rivers and streams. With more rain – possibly up to an inch expected in the next 24 to 48 hours, additional flooding is anticipated and as a result a Flood Watch has been issued for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, Ogle, Lee and DeKalb Counties in Illinois.

Flood Warnings have been issued for segments of the Illinois, Fox, Des Plaines, Rock, Kishwaukee, and Pecatonica Rivers, while Flood Advisories have been issued for portions of the Illinois, Fox and Des Planes Rivers nearing bankfull or in danger of flooding.

Areas/rivers under Flood Watch, Warnings or Advisories are shown in various shades of green on the headlined map.

Following is the Chicago National Weather Service Hydrologic Summary issued this Wednesday morning:

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr Flood Warnings/
                     Stage    Today            Change  Advisories
North Branch Chicago River
Niles                 10.0        M  M              M
Chicago (Pulaski Rd)  18.0    12.37  07 AM Wed  -0.06



Des Plaines River
Russell                7.0     6.65  06 AM Wed   0.57 MINOR
Gurnee                 7.0     5.66  06 AM Wed   0.91 ADVISORY
Lincolnshire          12.5     9.51  07 AM Wed   0.64
Des Plaines           15.0    11.17  07 AM Wed   0.54
River Forest          16.0     7.30  07 AM Wed   0.22
Riverside              7.5     3.80  07 AM Wed  -0.02

Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5     8.22  06 AM Wed   0.58 MODERATE
Montgomery            13.0    12.43  07 AM Wed   0.09 ADVISORY
Dayton                12.0     9.44  07 AM Wed  -0.06

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook           19.5    15.53  07 AM Wed   0.02

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville           11.5     8.23  06 AM Wed  -0.02

Du Page River
Plainfield            12.0     7.44  07 AM Wed  -0.02
Shorewood              6.5     2.82  07 AM Wed  -0.14



Iroquois River
Rensselaer            12.0     6.21  06 AM Wed  -0.70
Foresman              18.0    11.43  07 AM Wed  -0.94
Chebanse              16.0     7.94  07 AM Wed  -0.65
Iroquois              18.0    11.58  07 AM Wed  -0.48

Sugar Creek
Milford               18.0     7.32  07 AM Wed  -1.86

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge          10.0     6.34  07 AM Wed  -0.31
Kouts                 11.0     7.15  07 AM Wed  -0.22
Shelby                 9.0     8.02  07 AM Wed   0.10
Momence                5.0     2.84  07 AM Wed   0.01
Wilmington             6.5     3.04  07 AM Wed  -0.09

Thorn Creek
Thornton              10.0     3.25  06 AM Wed  -0.07



Little Calumet River
Dyer                  12.0     2.61  07 AM Wed  -0.18

Munster               12.0     5.98  07 AM Wed  -0.06
South Holland         16.5     6.26  07 AM Wed  -0.19

Mazon River
Coal City             12.0     2.32  07 AM Wed  -0.72

Vermilion River
Pontiac               14.0     4.67  07 AM Wed  -0.39
Leonore               16.0     7.41  07 AM Wed  -1.10

Upper Illinois River
Morris                16.0     6.98  07 AM Wed  -0.47
Ottawa               463.0   460.23  06 AM Wed  -0.19 ADVISORY
La Salle              20.0    18.96  07 AM Wed  -0.44 MINOR

S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb               10.0     6.53  07 AM Wed   1.54

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere              9.0     6.82  06 AM Wed   0.89 MINOR
Perryville            12.0    11.40  06 AM Wed   0.37 MINOR

Pecatonica River
Shirland              12.0    12.61  07 AM Wed   0.82 MODERATE

Rock River
Rockton               10.0     8.15  06 AM Wed   1.38 MODERATE
Latham Park           9.0        M  M              M  MODERATE
Rockford (Auburn St)   6.0     3.51  07 AM Wed   0.40 MINOR
Byron                 13.0    12.17  07 AM Wed   1.25 MODERATE
Dixon                 16.0    14.36  06 AM Wed   1.20 MINOR
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.