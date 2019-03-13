× Chicago area Flooding problems primarily north of Interstate-80

Last night’s rains of a half to three-quarters inch on top of the melting snow across northern Illinois counties adjacent to the Illinois-Wisconsin state line has caused rises and some minor flooding on rivers and streams. With more rain – possibly up to an inch expected in the next 24 to 48 hours, additional flooding is anticipated and as a result a Flood Watch has been issued for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, Ogle, Lee and DeKalb Counties in Illinois.

Flood Warnings have been issued for segments of the Illinois, Fox, Des Plaines, Rock, Kishwaukee, and Pecatonica Rivers, while Flood Advisories have been issued for portions of the Illinois, Fox and Des Planes Rivers nearing bankfull or in danger of flooding.

Areas/rivers under Flood Watch, Warnings or Advisories are shown in various shades of green on the headlined map.

Following is the Chicago National Weather Service Hydrologic Summary issued this Wednesday morning: