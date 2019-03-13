Chicago area Flooding problems primarily north of Interstate-80
Last night’s rains of a half to three-quarters inch on top of the melting snow across northern Illinois counties adjacent to the Illinois-Wisconsin state line has caused rises and some minor flooding on rivers and streams. With more rain – possibly up to an inch expected in the next 24 to 48 hours, additional flooding is anticipated and as a result a Flood Watch has been issued for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, Ogle, Lee and DeKalb Counties in Illinois.
Flood Warnings have been issued for segments of the Illinois, Fox, Des Plaines, Rock, Kishwaukee, and Pecatonica Rivers, while Flood Advisories have been issued for portions of the Illinois, Fox and Des Planes Rivers nearing bankfull or in danger of flooding.
Areas/rivers under Flood Watch, Warnings or Advisories are shown in various shades of green on the headlined map.
Following is the Chicago National Weather Service Hydrologic Summary issued this Wednesday morning:
Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood Warnings/
Stage Today Change Advisories
North Branch Chicago River
Niles 10.0 M M M
Chicago (Pulaski Rd) 18.0 12.37 07 AM Wed -0.06
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 6.65 06 AM Wed 0.57 MINOR
Gurnee 7.0 5.66 06 AM Wed 0.91 ADVISORY
Lincolnshire 12.5 9.51 07 AM Wed 0.64
Des Plaines 15.0 11.17 07 AM Wed 0.54
River Forest 16.0 7.30 07 AM Wed 0.22
Riverside 7.5 3.80 07 AM Wed -0.02
Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5 8.22 06 AM Wed 0.58 MODERATE
Montgomery 13.0 12.43 07 AM Wed 0.09 ADVISORY
Dayton 12.0 9.44 07 AM Wed -0.06
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 15.53 07 AM Wed 0.02
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 8.23 06 AM Wed -0.02
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 7.44 07 AM Wed -0.02
Shorewood 6.5 2.82 07 AM Wed -0.14
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 6.21 06 AM Wed -0.70
Foresman 18.0 11.43 07 AM Wed -0.94
Chebanse 16.0 7.94 07 AM Wed -0.65
Iroquois 18.0 11.58 07 AM Wed -0.48
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 7.32 07 AM Wed -1.86
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 6.34 07 AM Wed -0.31
Kouts 11.0 7.15 07 AM Wed -0.22
Shelby 9.0 8.02 07 AM Wed 0.10
Momence 5.0 2.84 07 AM Wed 0.01
Wilmington 6.5 3.04 07 AM Wed -0.09
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 3.25 06 AM Wed -0.07
Little Calumet River
Dyer 12.0 2.61 07 AM Wed -0.18
Munster 12.0 5.98 07 AM Wed -0.06
South Holland 16.5 6.26 07 AM Wed -0.19
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 2.32 07 AM Wed -0.72
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 4.67 07 AM Wed -0.39
Leonore 16.0 7.41 07 AM Wed -1.10
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 6.98 07 AM Wed -0.47
Ottawa 463.0 460.23 06 AM Wed -0.19 ADVISORY
La Salle 20.0 18.96 07 AM Wed -0.44 MINOR
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 6.53 07 AM Wed 1.54
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 6.82 06 AM Wed 0.89 MINOR
Perryville 12.0 11.40 06 AM Wed 0.37 MINOR
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 12.61 07 AM Wed 0.82 MODERATE
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 8.15 06 AM Wed 1.38 MODERATE
Latham Park 9.0 M M M MODERATE
Rockford (Auburn St) 6.0 3.51 07 AM Wed 0.40 MINOR
Byron 13.0 12.17 07 AM Wed 1.25 MODERATE
Dixon 16.0 14.36 06 AM Wed 1.20 MINOR