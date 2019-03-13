Blackhawks Game Notes For Wednesday @ Toronto
- The Blackhawks crushed the Coyotes, 7-1, in Chicago on Monday, their third straight win following a 1-4-0 stretch. It’s the second time this season they’ve allowed one goal or fewer in back-to-back games (also October 23 and 25).
- Brendan Perlini recorded his first career hat trick, coming against the team that drafted him in 2014. He has six goals in five games in March after serving as a healthy scratch at the end of February.
- Toronto won a wild 7-6 overtime game when these teams met in Chicago on October 7, with Patrick Kane and Auston Matthews combining for four goals, three of which came in the final two minutes of the third period. Chicago is 2-0-1 in its last three in Toronto.
- The Maple Leafs lost to the Lightning, 6-2, at home on Monday, tied for their worst home loss of the season (two 4-0 losses). It also snapped a four-game point streak for the Leafs (3-0-1) – they had allowed exactly two regulation goals in each of those four games.
- Auston Matthews scored his 31st goal of the season in the loss to Tampa Bay, behind only John Tavares (38) on the team. It snapped a three-game point drought for Matthews, tied for his second longest of the season.
- Both Chicago and Toronto have scored a total of 44 goals this season in the final two minutes of any non-overtime period. They’re tied with each other for second most in the league – only the Jets (48) have more such goals.