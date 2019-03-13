As they continue their final month, Jason Patt discusses the Bulls on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - A long season is getting ready to wind down for Jim Boylen and the Bulls, and even though they've playing a bit better, the key focus for everyone will be on where they pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

At the same time, there are a few questions about current players on the roster and how they might be able to fit in the team's future plans. The injury to Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen's struggles recently, even the strong play of late from Robin Lopez were all part of Jason Pass of Blog-A-Bull and Clutch Sports' discussion on Sports Feed Wednesday night.

You can watch his discussion on the Bulls in the video above or below.