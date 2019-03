There is now a push to make kennels across Illinois safer.

Two state legislators introduced bills this week. One would require kennel owners to install fire alarms that automatically notify emergency responders. The other would require sprinkler systems.

The bills were prompted by a fire at a kennel just outside West Chicago earlier this year. 31 dogs died in that fire.

That facility only had smoke detectors, and no one was on the property when the fire broke out.