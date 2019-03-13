Son of police officer killed, 3 injured in shooting at Harvey strip club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARVEY, Ill. -- A man is dead and several others are injured after a shooting at a south suburban strip club.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday at Boogie Nights Gentlemen's Club on 147th and Wood in Harvey.

Three people, including two security guards, were shot inside the club. The situation escalated outside where another person was shot.

A 25-year-old man, who was the son of a Harvey Police Officer, was killed.

He has been identified by family members as Divonni Keel.

The conditions of the other victims is not known at this time.

No one is in custody.

