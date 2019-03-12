× Three officers honored in Mercy Hospital shooting

CHICAGO — Three Chicago police officers were honored Tuesday morning for their role in saving lives during last year’s shooting at Mercy Hospital.

Officer Elvis Turcinovic, Officer Bernard Quijano and Police Lieutenant Jacob Alderden were honored at a ceremony at the Chicago Patrolmen’s Federal Credit Union.

But Lt. Alderden said the real hero was Officer Samuel Jimenez, who lost his life that day as he saved others.

“It’s an honor to be recognized. Officer Jimenez was a true hero, not because he lost his life but because with 18 months on the job, he did exactly what he was trained to do without any hesitation at all,” Alderden said.

Two hospital workers were also killed, Doctor Tamara O’Neal and pharmacy resident Dayna Less.

The shooting began as a domestic dispute between O’Neal and her former fiance, Juan Lopez. Lopez, the gunman, also died in the incident.