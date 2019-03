Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A 27-year-old man was shot inside a South Side McDonald's Tuesday afternoon.

Police were on the scene at the McDonald's near 47th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue around 4:15 p.m. after a man was shot in the stomach.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

No one was taken into custody. It is unclear what led to the shooting.

Traffic near the area may be delayed.