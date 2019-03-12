NBA fines Westbrook $25,000 for language; Jazz ban fan after alleged racist taunts

NEW YORK —The NBA has fined Oklahoma City guard Russell Westbrook $25,000 for the language he directed toward a fan in Utah.

Meanwhile, the Jazz have banned the fan from all events at their arena permanently and effective immediately.

After making the threat against a fan, Westbrook expressed no remorse for his words, saying he will “not continue to take disrespect” from fans.

During Monday’s game against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City, Westbrook and a fan had a heated exchange, with video posted to social media — which subsequently went viral — showing Westbrook say, “I will f*** you up. You and your wife.”

Warning: Video contains explicit language

Things get heated between Russell Westbrook and Utah Jazz fans again. “I’ll f*ck you up. You and your wife,” he says. Not sure what these fans said to him, but he also had issues with Jazz fans during the postseason. pic.twitter.com/LquwRmLVNy — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) March 12, 2019

The Oklahoma City Thunder point guard later told reporters he was reacting to abuse from the fans — which is not seen on video posted to social media — who he alleged told him “to get down on your knees like you’re used to.”

That comment was “racial” and “inappropriate” Westbrook later told reporters.

Russell Westbrook says the fan and his wife told him to “to get down on your knees like you’re used to” which is why he responded. “As for beating up his wife, I’ve never put my hand on a woman. I never will. Never been in any domestic violence before and never have," he said. pic.twitter.com/f9SugcpBTP — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) March 12, 2019

The incident happened during Oklahoma City’s 98-89 victory. Westbrook was on the Thunder bench at the time.

A statement provided to CNN by the Utah Jazz on Monday said the team was investigating the incident and that warning cards had been issued to fans in the arena.

Shane Keisel is permanently banned from Jazz games. pic.twitter.com/JoVrgqR1WI — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) March 12, 2019

The fan, Shane Keisel, spoke to CNN affiliate KSL, saying he did not swear and that he had in fact told the point guard to “ice his knees.”

He also said his partner “never left her seat, never said a word.”

Westbrook has history with Jazz fans after appearing to have a back and forth with individuals in the crowd when Utah ousted Oklahoma in last year’s first-round playoff series.

He has received support from his teammates, with power forward Patrick Patterson tweeting: “What do you expect us to do? Shut up and dribble? No one is held accountable for their actions except for us. Fans are protected in every way possible but not us.”

In its statement, the Utah Jazz said, “Players and fans have a shared responsibility to create a safe and respectful environment. We are continuing to investigate the unfortunate exchange at tonight’s game between Russell Westbrook and fans.

“Multiple warning cards were issued by arena security. Players and fans have a shared responsibility to create a safe and respectful environment. If it is determined that any fans violated the NBA Code of Conduct, appropriate action will be taken.”