Midday Fix: Preview of the Chicago Flower & Garden Show

Tony Abruscato, Director of the Chicago Flower & Garden Show
Chicago Flower & Garden Show
March 20-24
Chicago Flower & Garden Show at Navy Pier
600 E. Grand Ave. Festival Halls A & B
Chicago, IL 60611
http://chicagoflower.com/tickets
Special event:
The popular Evening in Bloom charity preview will be held from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 19 before the show opens on Wednesday, March 20. In addition to culinary tasting stations and specialty cocktails, Evening in Bloom with feature Hort Couture, a high-energy floral fashion show, with 12 designers making garments from live plant material.