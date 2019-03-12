Midday Fix: Preview of the Chicago Flower & Garden Show

Posted 11:58 AM, March 12, 2019, by , Updated at 12:41PM, March 12, 2019

Tony Abruscato, Director of the Chicago Flower & Garden Show

Chicago Flower & Garden Show

March 20-24

Chicago Flower & Garden Show at Navy Pier
600 E. Grand Ave. Festival Halls A & B

Chicago, IL 60611

http://chicagoflower.com/tickets

Special event:

The popular Evening in Bloom charity preview will be held from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 19 before the show opens on Wednesday, March 20. In addition to culinary tasting stations and specialty cocktails, Evening in Bloom with feature Hort Couture, a high-energy floral fashion show, with 12 designers making garments from live plant material.

