Lunchbreak: Irish Soda Bread

Posted 12:25 PM, March 12, 2019, by , Updated at 01:14PM, March 12, 2019

Ellen King, Co-Owner and Head of Baking Operations at Hewn Bakery

Hewn Bakery, 810 Dempster St., Evanston, IL.  847-869-HEWN

http://www.hewnbread.com

And.....check out Hewn’s new cookbook:  Heritage Baking: Recipes for Rustic Breads and Pastries Baked with Artisanal Flour from Hewn Bakery.

Recipe:

Hewn Irish Soda Bread with Anise Seeds

 4 ½ cups sifted heritage flour (AP flour ok to substitute)

¾ cup sugar

1 tbsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

1 ¼ tsp sea salt

1 stick butter, cut into small pieces

2 cups golden raisins

1 ¼ cups old fashioned rolled oats

1 egg

2 cups buttermilk

½  cup Kerrygold Irish Cream

 

  1. Preheat oven to 350 and butter a 5 or 7” cast iron skillet  (or butter 2 small bread pans).
  2. In a stand mixer with the paddle attachment combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt.
  3. Using a kitchen aid mixer set on speed 1 - add half the butter and mix until there are not visible bits of butter. Next, Add the second half of butter and mix for 1-2 minutes.
  4. With the mixer still on low add the raisins and oats mix, for 20 seconds.
  5. Add the egg and slowly pour the buttermilk / Kerrygold Irish Cream and mix until incorporated (about 20-30 seconds).
  6. Pour the dough into the skillet and spread evenly. Bake for 30 minutes, test the center and bake for another 10-12 minutes if necessary.
