Lunchbreak: Irish Soda Bread

Ellen King, Co-Owner and Head of Baking Operations at Hewn Bakery
Hewn Bakery, 810 Dempster St., Evanston, IL. 847-869-HEWN
And.....check out Hewn’s new cookbook: Heritage Baking: Recipes for Rustic Breads and Pastries Baked with Artisanal Flour from Hewn Bakery.
Recipe:
Hewn Irish Soda Bread with Anise Seeds
4 ½ cups sifted heritage flour (AP flour ok to substitute)
¾ cup sugar
1 tbsp baking powder
1 tsp baking soda
1 ¼ tsp sea salt
1 stick butter, cut into small pieces
2 cups golden raisins
1 ¼ cups old fashioned rolled oats
1 egg
2 cups buttermilk
½ cup Kerrygold Irish Cream
- Preheat oven to 350 and butter a 5 or 7” cast iron skillet (or butter 2 small bread pans).
- In a stand mixer with the paddle attachment combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt.
- Using a kitchen aid mixer set on speed 1 - add half the butter and mix until there are not visible bits of butter. Next, Add the second half of butter and mix for 1-2 minutes.
- With the mixer still on low add the raisins and oats mix, for 20 seconds.
- Add the egg and slowly pour the buttermilk / Kerrygold Irish Cream and mix until incorporated (about 20-30 seconds).
- Pour the dough into the skillet and spread evenly. Bake for 30 minutes, test the center and bake for another 10-12 minutes if necessary.